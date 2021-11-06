GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

