GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.