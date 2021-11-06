GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $955.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $645.12 and a 12 month high of $967.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $897.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.