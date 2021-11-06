GeoWealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $448.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $314.58 and a 1-year high of $451.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.40 and a 200-day moving average of $402.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

