GeoWealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

