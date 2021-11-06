GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.88 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

