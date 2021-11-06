Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,331,399 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in View were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,003,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,229,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIEW. Raymond James lowered their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $6.47 on Friday. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.