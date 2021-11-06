Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,787. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

