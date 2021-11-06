Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Sutro Biopharma worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STRO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.