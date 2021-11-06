Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Vaxcyte worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 37.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCVX opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

