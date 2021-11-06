Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several research firms have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $4,579,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 385,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

