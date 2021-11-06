Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $476.60.

GNRC stock opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.47. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

