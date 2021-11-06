Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

GEM opened at GBX 13.17 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £153.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.86 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.83.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

