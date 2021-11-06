Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.15

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.82.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.