Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.15

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.05 to C$1.15 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

