GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

