GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $739.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 98.43%.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.