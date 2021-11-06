G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

