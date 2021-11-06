FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Accuray Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Accuray in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Accuray by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

