FY2022 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get MDA alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MDA to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDA opened at C$16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.36. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -56.08.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$581.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.30 million.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.