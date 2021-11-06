FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.74 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $699,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

