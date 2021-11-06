FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Boosted by Analyst

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clene in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Clene stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

