FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

