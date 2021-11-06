FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Umpqua by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $875,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.