FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

