FY2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Decreased by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PROG by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PROG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

