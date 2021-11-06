FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

