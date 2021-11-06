FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneSpan Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OSPN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.