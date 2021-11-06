FY2021 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Decreased by Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.