FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Boosted by William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

