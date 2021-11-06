FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

