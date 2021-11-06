FY2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Boosted by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

