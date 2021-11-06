FY2021 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE BY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

