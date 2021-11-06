FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Mosaic Company Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Mosaic in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

MOS opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $3,869,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 104,921.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 350,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

