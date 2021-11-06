FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 299.89 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

