FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $10.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.67.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $116.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

