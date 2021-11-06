Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $33,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

