FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.86

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.86 and last traded at $147.29, with a volume of 163968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

