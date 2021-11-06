FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II Purchases 543 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $611.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in FRP by 84,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FRP in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

