freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.58 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €22.15 ($26.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.34. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

