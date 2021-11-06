Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.990-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $92.92. 122,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.