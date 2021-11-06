Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $270,450.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FELE opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

