Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $99.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 333.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

