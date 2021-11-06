Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $99.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Forward Air stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
