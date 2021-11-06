Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Sells 3,379 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $108.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

