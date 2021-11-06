Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.70.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average is $268.83. Fortinet has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3,791.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

