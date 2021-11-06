Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $1,930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 165,110.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

