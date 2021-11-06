Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

