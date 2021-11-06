Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NYSE NOC opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

