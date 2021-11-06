Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $20.50 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.