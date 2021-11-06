Ford Motor Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 202,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

