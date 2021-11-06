FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 795 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 795 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,113 shares of company stock worth $3,193,333. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.